What Makes Someone A Hipster?
DAVID GREENE, HOST:
Good morning, I'm David Greene. Earlier this week I made a joke about hipsters and it caused an overwhelming reaction from listeners, especially on Twitter. So we started wondering what makes someone a hipster anyway. Some of our overnight producers have thoughts.
UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #1: Hipsters are hairy.
UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #2: Rolling your own cigarettes.
UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: Flannel is back.
UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #1: Fedoras.
UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #3: Being about to move to Portland.
UNIDENTIFIED MAN #2: Listening to NPR.
GREENE: If that makes a cool - well, OK. But for the record, we're not trying.
