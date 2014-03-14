© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Top Stories: Search For Malaysian Flight Continues; U.S.-Russia Meet On Ukraine

By Mark Memmott
Published March 14, 2014 at 8:40 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Where Is Flight MH370? Clues Point In Different Directions

-- U.S., Russia Talk As Crisis In Ukraine Nears New Flash Point

-- Book News: Children's Books From North Korean Dictators?

Other major stories of the morning:

-- "Ukraine Crisis: U.S. And Russia In Key London Talks." (BBC News)

-- "Crimeans Ready For Vote On Joining Russia." (Morning Edition)

-- "Senators Agree To Compromise On Extending Jobless Benefits." (Morning Edition)

-- "Police Handling of Crime Scene Questioned at Pistorius Trial." (NBC News)

-- SXSW Crash Suspect "Has Misdemeanor History, Planned To Perform" At Festival. (Austin American-Statesman)

-- Death Toll From Explosion And Building Collapses In Harlem Stands At 8; More Than 70 Injured; 3 Still Missing. (NBCNewYork.com)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices.
