Top Stories: Still No Sign Of Missing Jet; Merkel Presses Putin To Back Down
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Officials Dispute Report That Malaysian Jet Kept Flying For Hours
-- Death Toll From NYC Explosion Stands At Seven, May Go Higher
-- 'Bodies Went Flying' As Car Tore Through Crowd At SXSW
-- Book News: Former Factory Worker Wins $100,000 Poetry Prize
Other stories in the news:
-- "Merkel Joins Obama In Pressuring Russia To Back Down On Crimea." (Bloomberg Businessweek)
-- "Delhi Gang Rape: Death Penalty For Four Men Upheld." (BBC News)
-- "Israel-Gaza Cross-Border Attacks Escalate." (Time)
-- "One Year Later, 'A Pope For All' Keeps Catholics Guessing." (Parallels)
-- At Oscar Pistorius Murder Trial, Photos Show "Trail Of Blood." (The Associated Press)
