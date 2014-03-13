Birmingham Mix-Up Is More Common Than You Might Think

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

The city of Birmingham, England has been promoting a wedding fair on the city council's website. The only problem: that event is taking place in Birmingham, Alabama. And this is not the first such mix-up. In 2008, the city council accidentally sent out pamphlets picturing the U.S. city's skyline instead of their own. After the recent confusion, a city spokesman joked that the council's website is so successful, even events 4,000 miles away are desperate to advertise on it.

