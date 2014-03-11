© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Top Stories: Still No Sign Of Missing Plane; Crisis In Ukraine Continues

By Mark Memmott
Published March 11, 2014 at 8:43 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- No Terror Link Seen Between Stolen Passports, Missing Malaysian Jet

-- Crimean Parliament Passes 'Declaration Of Independence'

-- Book News: 'Fatal Vision' Author Joe McGinniss Dies

Other news of the day:

-- Sen. McCaskill's bill on sexual assaults in military passes Senate by 97-0 vote. (Politico)

-- At Oscar Pistorius trial, witness says the accused murderer "loved weapons." (Los Angeles Times)

-- "Venezuelan student leader killed in anti-government clashes." (Time)

-- "Swedish journalist shot dead in central Kabul." (Reuters)

-- NHL game stopped, then postponed after Dallas Stars player Rich Peverley collapses; he's recuperating from heart problem. (Dallas Morning News)

-- On third anniversary of earthquake and tsunami, Japan debates building "great wall" to protect against the sea. (Morning Edition)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
