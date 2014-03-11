Seriously: Angry Fat Cat Traps Family In Bedroom

An angry fat cat first allegedly scratched a baby and then allegedly penned an Oregon family in their bedroom.

No, seriously. The Oregonian reports that owner Lee Palmer says he kicked the 22-pound house cat to get it away from his 7-month-old son. Then, he says, the cat became so angry, the family had to call police. The 911 call is priceless. Take a listen:

Perhaps just as priceless, this graphic tweeted by KPTV-TV in Oregon:

Police eventually made it into the house and saved the family. Here's the narrative, courtesy of Portland Police's public information office:

"Officers arrived and cautiously opened the door to the residence, where they saw the black and white Himalayan dart into the kitchen, attempting to flee custody. Officers were able to outwit the high-strung Himalayan, who climbed on to the top of the refrigerator, and get a snare around the cat and safely get the cat behind bars in its crate.

"Officers then told the family that it was safe to come out of the bedroom. The cat remained behind bars in the custody of the family and officers cleared the scene and continued to fight crime elsewhere in the city."

The baby, by the way, is OK. He just suffered a small scratch on his forehead.

The cat has not been charged. It's also had no comment.

Update at 6:49 p.m. Therapy:

In an interview with the AP, Palmer said the family is not getting rid of the cat.

"He's been part of our family for a long time," he said.

So, they are sending him to therapy.

