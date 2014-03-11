© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
New Zealand Man Wagers His Name In A Poker Game

Published March 11, 2014 at 6:53 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. And I'm looking for a Mr. Frostnova. He's a 22-year-old from New Zealand who lost a poker bet a few years ago. He wagered his name. And after losing, he had to change his name to one just shy of the hundred-character limit for new names in New Zealand; this came to light recently because his passport expired. His full legal name, a mouthful, wait for it: Full Metal Havok More Sexy N Intelligent Than Spock And All The Superheroes Combined With Frostnova.

This program, barring any wagers, is called MORNING EDITION.
