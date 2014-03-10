© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: Malaysian Plane Still Missing; Crisis In Crimea Continues

By Mark Memmott
Published March 10, 2014 at 8:54 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Missing Plane's Fate Still A Mystery

-- Will Blood Be Shed In Crimea Before Diplomacy Can Work?

-- Book News: Ned O'Gorman, Poet And Founder Of Harlem School, Dies

Other news that's making headlines:

-- "The Reckoning: The Father of the Sandy Hook killer searches for answers." (The New Yorker)

-- "6.9 Northern California earthquake followed by aftershocks ... no reports of significant damage or injuries." (Los Angeles Times)

-- Oscar Pistorius vomits during pathologist's testimony about girlfriend's death. (South Africa's News 24)

-- "Kidnapped nuns thank negotiators after being freed in Syria." (The Guardian)

-- "Peru agrees to extradite van der Sloot to U.S. ... in 26 years." (CNN)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott
With new leaders shaping policies in Michigan and Washington, WKAR remains committed to providing trusted coverage of the changes that impact you. Your support keeps this vital news freely accessible to our community. Donate today to power the reliable journalism you value.
DONATE