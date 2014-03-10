© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Model Cannolo Takes To The Skies In Sicily

Published March 10, 2014 at 6:47 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Sicily has joined the space-age.

Amateur scientists have launched the Sicilian Space Program with a homemade spacecraft, a helium balloon, and at the tip of the tiny vessel: a cannollo put the cherry on top.

Well, given the extreme conditions, the clay cannollo, still, cameras filmed the classic cream filled pastry soaring into the stratosphere, capturing a sweet view of the sunrise. One small step for pastry.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
