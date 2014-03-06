© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

VIDEO: Dalai Lama Prays Senators Will 'Act With A Pure Mind'

By Mark Memmott
Published March 6, 2014 at 2:02 PM EST

The U.S. Senate's opening prayer on Thursday was delivered by the Dalai Lama — in his words, "a simple Buddhist monk."

The Tibetan spiritual leader has been in the U.S. for several weeks and his itinerary has included a White House meeting with President Obama, over the strong objections of China. As The Associated Press puts it:

"Beijing decries the Dalai Lama as an anti-Chinese separatist because of his quest for greater Tibetan autonomy. The White House calls him a respected cultural and religious figure who is committed to peace."

Courtesy of C-SPAN.org's video library, we've created a video clip of the Dalai Lama's appearance Thursday. It's the only time he's delivered the Senate's opening prayer, according to The Washington Post. As you'll see and hear, he:

-- Urges the lawmakers to "speak or act with a pure mind" so that "happiness will follow you, like a shadow that never leaves."

-- Prays for "joy in the world ... with spiritual wealth."

-- Tells the senators that his favorite prayer is that "as long as space remains, as long as sentient beings remain, until then may I remain and help dispel the misery of the world."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott
With new leaders shaping policies in Michigan and Washington, WKAR remains committed to providing trusted coverage of the changes that impact you. Your support keeps this vital news freely accessible to our community. Donate today to power the reliable journalism you value.
DONATE