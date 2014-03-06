© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: Ukraine Crisis; Health Care Extension

By Mark Memmott
Published March 6, 2014 at 9:41 AM EST

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- 'We Are Ready To Protect Our Country,' Ukrainian Leader Says

-- Book News: George Saunders Wins The Story Prize

-- Read It And Rate It: Court Rules Upskirt Photos Are Legal

Other news that's making headlines:

-- "Consumers Allowed To Keep Health Plans Tor Two More Years." (The New York Times)

-- "General To Admit 3 Improper Affairs, Deny Sex Assault." (USA Today)

-- Hilary Clinton "Walks Back Putin-Hitler Comparison." (The Hill)

-- Oscar Pistorius Was "Found Praying" Over Girlfriend's Body. (BBC News)

-- Russia Today Anchor Quits On Air; Says Network "Whitewashes" News About Putin. (The Daily Beast)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott
With new leaders shaping policies in Michigan and Washington, WKAR remains committed to providing trusted coverage of the changes that impact you. Your support keeps this vital news freely accessible to our community. Donate today to power the reliable journalism you value.
DONATE