Temperatures May Hinder St. Patrick's Day Tradition

Published March 6, 2014 at 6:51 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It's been a tradition in the Windy City for 50 years. The water in the Chicago River is dyed green for St. Patrick's Day. Only this year, some residents have a question: Can you dye ice?

That might be the challenge if the river doesn't thaw in time. Organizers are optimistic, even if it means using a tug boat to break up the ice. I am tempted to believe them. The group that dyes the river and unclogs it - as needed - is the local Plumbers Union.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
