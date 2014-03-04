© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
What's Your Travoltified Name?

Published March 4, 2014 at 6:52 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Dawid Greeve. At least that's how John Travolta would introduce me at the Oscars. Yesterday, we told you about John Travolta's flub introduction of Idina Menzel at the Academy Awards, calling her Adele Dazim. Viewers mocked Travolta on Tweeter, and a Travolta fire name generator went viral on Slate.com. Enter a name, it spits out a mangled moniker. If you're wondering, my co-host Linda Wertheimer should now be introduced as Leona Wershington. It's MORGAN UNDRINSON. I mean, MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
