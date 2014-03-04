© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Minnesota Farmer Builds 50-Foot Snowman

Published March 4, 2014 at 6:40 AM EST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer.

Many storms have swept across the nation this winter, like Titan, Maximus and Pax. And in an ode to them all, Greg Novak, a farmer in Minnesota, built a 50-foot snowman which he calls Granddaddy. It took him five weeks, hundreds of hours. Mr. Novak had to move the snow, anyway, especially after the roof of his greenhouse collapsed. He thought he ought to do something useful with all that snow.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
