© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pakistani Taliban Promise Cease-Fire To Resume Peace Talks

By Scott Neuman
Published March 1, 2014 at 9:39 AM EST
Shahidullah Shahid (right), spokesman of banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan sits with a local commander Azam Tariq as they speak to journalists at an undisclosed location near the Afghan border last month.
Saood Rehman
/
EPA/Landov
Shahidullah Shahid (right), spokesman of banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan sits with a local commander Azam Tariq as they speak to journalists at an undisclosed location near the Afghan border last month.

The Pakistani Taliban said Saturday it will observe a month-long cease-fire to revive failed peace talks with Islamabad.

"The senior leadership of the Taliban advises all subgroups to respect the Taliban's call for a ceasefire and abide by it and completely refrain from all jihadi activities in this time period," the militant group said in a statement.

"Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan has initiated talks with the [Pakistani] government with sincerity and for good purpose," spokesman Shahidullah Shahid said, referring to the group by its formal name.

The BBC says that Shahid "requested the Pakistani government to fulfil the group's demands, which include an end to U.S. drone strikes and the introduction of sharia law."

The Associated Press reports:

"The announcement comes as Pakistan jets and helicopters struck militant hideouts in the northwest in recent weeks after previous efforts at negotiations broke down when a militant faction announced it had killed 23 Pakistani troops."

"The Pakistani Taliban has been trying to overthrow the government and establish its own hard-line form of Islam across Pakistan for years. Tens of thousands of people have died in militant attacks."

Irfan Siddiqui, an adviser to the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, said that he had so far not received any information regarding a ceasefire, but added that it would be a "positive development," according to the BBC.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman
With new leaders shaping policies in Michigan and Washington, WKAR remains committed to providing trusted coverage of the changes that impact you. Your support keeps this vital news freely accessible to our community. Donate today to power the reliable journalism you value.
DONATE