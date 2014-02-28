Police Not Amused By Leashed Tiger Out For A Walk

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

OK, stop me if you've heard this one before. A man walks into a bar with a tiger. People swear that's what happened at Uncle Richie's in the Chicago suburb of Lockport this week. Sure, the tiger was little and on a leash but, according to, WBBN TV, police didn't think a tiger out for an evening walk was very funny at all. The owner is facing misdemeanor charges. He runs a place called the Big Run Wolf Ranch where he keeps mountain lions, tigers and wolves, oh my.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.