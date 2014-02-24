© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TV Replay Confuses Daytona 500 Watchers

Published February 24, 2014 at 6:59 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

NASCAR fans probably know by now that Dale Earnhardt, Jr. was the winner of this weekend's Daytona 500. But for a little while there was some confusion about that. That's because during a rain delayed Fox Sports showed a replay of the 2013 race won by Jimmie Johnson. Thousands of fans didn't get it. They took to Twitter to congratulate Johnson. Eventually the driver himself jumped: I hear I won the Daytona 500, he tweeted, ha-ha, hashtag 2013 replay.

No replays here. It's today's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
