Analysis: Who Oscar-Winning Actors Thank

Published February 21, 2014 at 7:17 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We finally have analysis of actors giving thanks at the Oscars. You know, I want to thank my director or some inspiring figure. Twice in recent years, winning actors thanked Oprah; twice, they thanked Sidney Poitier. Three actors name-checked God; four thanked Meryl Streep - and that was the headline: Meryl Streep gets thanked more often than God.

We'd like to thank Slate for this information. Also, our editor, Kenya Young; director Lindsay Totty; and my mom. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
