No Rest For The Snow-Weary: Northeast Braces For Round 2

The Northeast is in for another winter punch, with the National Weather Service calling for more than a foot of accumulation in many areas through early Sunday. The double-whammy comes even as many areas are still digging out from the last assault a mere two days ago.

Snow began falling in Boston Saturday afternoon. The Weather Service says 10 to 14 inches in eastern Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island. Connecticut might see 8 to 10 inches, eastern Pennsylvania and New York City another 2 to 5 inches, and forecasters are calling for another foot or 18 inches in Maine.

And here's an overview from The Weather Channel.

The latest expected heavy snowfall, of course, comes close on the heels of a winter storm that socked-in much of the nation's East and South and has left power outages and airport cancellations in its wake.

The Weather Underground says that:

"Meanwhile, a disturbance along the Pacific Northwest will continue to funnel precipitation across the northwestern U.S. Moderate to heavy rain is expected across Washington, Idaho, Oregon and northern California, while heavy snow will be possible across the northern Sierra Nevadas, the Cascades and the northern Rockies. A mixture of rain and snow will also move across portions of the Great Basin."

