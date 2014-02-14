© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Jos. A. Bank To Buy Eddie Bauer

Published February 14, 2014 at 7:48 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a big clothing purchase.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: Big purchase this morning. The giant clothing chain store Joseph A. Bank announced it has agreed to buy casual sportswear maker Eddie Bauer for $825 million in cash and stock. That's a lot of short sleeve shirts. This acquisition comes in the midst of ongoing hostile efforts by Joseph A. Bank and its main competitor Men's Warehouse to buy each other. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
