VIDEOS: Rappin' And Rockin' School Closing Announcements

Two weeks ago, it was an elementary school principal and drama teacher in Kentucky using the tune of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" to announce school would be closed because of bad weather.

Then Wednesday night, the educators in charge at a private school in Durham, N.C., rapped their way through a school-closing announcement by mimicking Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby."

Enjoy:

