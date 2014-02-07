Biden: 'No Obvious Reason' He Shouldn't Run For President

He's far behind former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in a recent poll of Democrats, but Vice President Joe Biden tells CNN that "there's no obvious reason" why he shouldn't seek his party's 2016 presidential nomination.

The network reports that:

" 'There may be reasons I don't run, but there's no obvious reason for me why I think I should not run,' he said in the interview with Kate Bolduan on CNN's New Day.

"Biden went on to say he would make a decision 'realistically, a year [from] this summer.' ...

"Biden said his decision would be determined by whether he is 'the best qualified person.'

" 'That doesn't mean I'm the only guy that can do it,' he said. 'But if no one else, I think, can, and I think I can, then I'd run. If I don't, I won't.' "

For ongoing coverage of the vice president and other politicians, check It's All Politics.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.