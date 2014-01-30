© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Petition Wants Justin Bieber Booted Out Of U.S.

Published January 30, 2014 at 5:00 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. President Obama faces a big choice about immigration: whether to deport Justin Bieber. The Canadian pop star was arrested for drunk driving. A petition at the White House website calls to revoke his green card; it calls Bieber a terrible influence on our nation's youth.

"Nations" is missing the apostrophe, and Bieber doesn't actually have a green card. But never mind. The petition gained over 100,000 signatures, which means the White House must answer it.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
