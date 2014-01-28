© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Top Stories: Pete Seeger Dies; Obama Prepares To Address Nation

By Mark Memmott
Published January 28, 2014 at 8:23 AM EST

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Pete Seeger Dies; Folk Music Icon And Activist Was 94

-- Obama To Raise Minimum Wage For Federal Contracts

-- Inspector General: Literacy Training Of Afghan Forces Has Limited Success

-- Book News: Mexican Poet Jose Emilio Pacheco Dies At 74

Other news making headlines:

-- "Tuesday's Forecast: Rare Winter Storm Roars Into Deep South." (USA Today)

-- "Backing Among Republicans For Legal Status For Immigrants." (The New York Times)

-- "Central Banks Boost Emerging Markets." (The Financial Times)

-- "Gunmen Kill Egyptian General, Ousted President Defiant At Trial." (Reuters)

-- "Ukraine Crisis: Parliament Abolishes Anti-protest Law." (BBC News)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott
