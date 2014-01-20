© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Deborah Amos
Deborah Amos covers the Middle East for NPR News. Her reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition.
See stories by Deborah Amos
Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
See stories by Melissa Block
With new leaders shaping policies in Michigan and Washington, WKAR remains committed to providing trusted coverage of the changes that impact you. Your support keeps this vital news freely accessible to our community. Donate today to power the reliable journalism you value.
DONATE