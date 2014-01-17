© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
News Match Game: Leaders And Tweeters

By Linton Weeks
Published January 17, 2014 at 11:11 AM EST
President Barack Obama at a "Twitter Town Hall" on July 6, 2011 at the White House.
MANDEL NGAN
/
AFP/Getty Images
President Barack Obama at a "Twitter Town Hall" on July 6, 2011 at the White House.

The votes are in, and President Obama — with 40 million followers on Twitter --is the Leader of the Tweet World, according to the Digital Policy Council's recent report on the use of social media by presidents, potentates and other pooh-bahs.

The Top 5 World Leaders With The Most Followers On Twitter:

1) President Barack Obama of the United States

2) President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono of Indonesia

3) President Abdullah Gul of Turkey

4) Queen Rania, the queen consort of the King of Jordan

5) Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev of Russia

Below are 5 recent tweets. See if you can tell which Leader is the Tweeter.

a) It doesn't matter where you start, it matters where you end up.

b) President chaired a plenary cabinet session to discuss economic management, disaster relief, and election readiness.

c) I watched all the beauty of the city, from the army's famous Boz Tepesi. This may be the ideal place for paragliding

d) Out with the #family for #lunch, nothing like grills and a good plate of humus.

e) In any economic situation, the state has always found and will always find money for healthcare.

Answers: 1,a; 2,b; 3,c; 4,d; 5,e. (And TOH to Google and Bing translators.)

The Protojournalist is an experiment in reporting. Abstract. Concrete. @NPRtpj

Linton Weeks
Linton Weeks joined NPR in the summer of 2008, as its national correspondent for Digital News. He immediately hit the campaign trail, covering the Democratic and Republican National Conventions; fact-checking the debates; and exploring the candidates, the issues and the electorate.
