Sandwich Monday: The Breaded Steak Sandwich

By Ian Chillag
Published January 13, 2014 at 4:16 PM EST
The best sandwich photos are indistinguishable from crime scene photos.
NPR
There are those who say "less is more," and there are those who say "less is stupid." The latter are responsible for taking a steak sandwich, deciding it needed more calories, and creating the Breaded Steak Sandwich. A thin cut of beef is breaded and fried, placed in a hoagie roll, and covered in what they call "red gravy." Ricobene's here in Chicago is famous for it.

Eva: It's the kangaroo of sandwiches. It's carrying around a slightly smaller breaded thing in its pouch.

Miles: I'm not entirely sure why they felt the need to bread the tinfoil the sandwich came wrapped in, but it's delicious.

Peter's life is changed forever.
Ian: This is the perfect sandwich for the person who is six people.

Miles: This is the regular-sized version of the sandwich. The jumbo size is just a cow dusted with cornmeal.

Peter: A good side for this sandwich would be a flat rock you can lie on the rest of the day to digest it.

Intern Seth realizes why his intern interview ended with an electrocardiogram.
Robert: It's the turducken of carb loading: meat within bread, within bread.

Ian: Weirdly, "breaded" is a past tense verb that temporarily makes present tense verbs impossible.

Eva: Guys, we really liked last week's sandwich, too. What's happening to us? Are we suffering from Sandwichholm Syndrome?

There are two ways to get this sandwich into your mouth — utensils or funnel.
Ian: This is way better than that time I made a typo and ordered a bearded steak sandwich. Stupid hipster sandwiches.

Peter: Breading steak is an old tradition in Chicago. The Great Chicago Fire was started when Mrs. O'Leary's cow knocked over the enormous deep fryer.

Miles: Breading is to meat what slankets are to people.

[The verdict: a delicious sandwich. A huge, delicious sandwich.]

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ian Chillag
