© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Target Says 70 Million Individuals' Data May Have Been Stolen

By Mark Memmott
Published January 10, 2014 at 8:28 AM EST
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images

The size of the data breach at Target Co. stores late last year took a sharp rise Friday when the retailer said it now estimates that up to 70 million individuals may have had information that includes their "names, mailing addresses, phone numbers or email addresses" stolen.

Previously, as we have reported, Target had said that "approximately 40 million credit and debit card accounts may have been impacted" when its customers' accounts were hacked during the height of the holiday shopping season.

In its statement Friday morning, the retailer says:

-- "As part of Target's ongoing forensic investigation, it has been determined that certain guest information — separate from the payment card data previously disclosed — was taken during the data breach."

-- "This theft is not a new breach, but was uncovered as part of the ongoing investigation."

-- "Guests will have zero liability for the cost of any fraudulent charges arising from the breach. To provide further peace of mind, Target is offering one year of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection to all guests who shopped our U.S. stores. Guests will have three months to enroll in the program. Additional details will be shared next week. To learn more, please go to target.com/databreach."

Target has 1,797 stores in the U.S. and 124 in Canada. We'll be updating with more news about this latest announcement.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott
With new leaders shaping policies in Michigan and Washington, WKAR remains committed to providing trusted coverage of the changes that impact you. Your support keeps this vital news freely accessible to our community. Donate today to power the reliable journalism you value.
DONATE