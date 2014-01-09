© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Vending Machine In L.A. Will Make Your Next Meal

Published January 9, 2014 at 6:50 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. We've reported on this program about instant meals. We cooked scrambled eggs and macaroni and cheese in a microwave, but maybe even that's too much work. Now a vending machine in L.A. makes breakfast for you - or lunch or dinner.

The Burrito Box just showed up at a gas station. For three bucks you get a freshly-steamed burrito in one minute. You can choose sausage, egg and cheese or chicken or beef. Even a side of guacamole. While it's cooking a music video plays. Move over, microwave. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
