No Polar Vortex For Brazil; Instead, Sizzling Heat

Published January 9, 2014 at 6:39 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne.

The polar vortex chilled the U.S. so much, even a polar bear had to stay inside at Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo. In Brazil, it's been sizzling, so zookeepers in Rio brought in icy treats to help the animals beat the heat that reached 120 degrees. Primates cooled off with mango popsicles. The big cats got icy blocks of meat, and the zoo's brown bear chowed down on frozen grapes while lounging in his pool.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
