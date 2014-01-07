Owner Of Confiscated Raccoon Runs For Tenn. Governor

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. YouTube videos can be all fun and games. Until your raccoon gets arrested. Mark Brown of Tennessee posted videos last summer that went viral. It was him dancing and showering with his pet raccoon Rebekah. But with the attention came Tennessee wildlife officials, who confiscated the masked animal.

State law says you can't keep native animals captured in the wild as pets. Brown lobbied to change the law. No luck. Now, he's running for governor. So Tennessee could have one unique first pet.