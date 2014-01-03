© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
'Breaking Bad' Fan Arrested For Running Drug Operation

Published January 3, 2014 at 7:47 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. For most fans, meeting the cast of your favorite show is enough. Apparently, not Ryan Carroll. Last September, the 26-year-old fan of "Breaking Bad" won a trip to Hollywood to watch the series finale with the cast. He told Florida's Naples News that the show was highly addictive, just like the meth they make.

This week, he was arrested for running his own drug operation and seized in the raid, a Hazmat suit signed by the "Breaking Bad" actors.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
