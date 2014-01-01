© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
ID Card Finally Fits Hawaiian Woman's Last Name

Published January 1, 2014 at 6:58 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne, with a short update on a woman with a very long name.

JANICE KEIHANAIKUKAUAKAHIHULIHE'EKAHAUNAELE: Janice Keihanaikukauakahihulihe'ekahaunaele.

MONTAGNE: OK, she goes by Loke. Last fall, she began a push to get all 36 characters of her surname on her Hawaiian I.D. The state would only accept 35. Now its transportation department says it will allow 40 characters. Next challenge: Getting Loke's full name on her Social Security Card.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
