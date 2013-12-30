© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
How Do You Get A Cow Out Of Your Swimming Pool?

Published December 30, 2013 at 5:19 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I David Greene.

How do you get a cow out of a swimming pool? Wait, hear me out, this is not the setup for a bad joke. It's real conundrum faced by an Oregon man last week. The solution, it turns out, involves draining the entire pool, also a series of straps and ropes, a ramp, a bucket of oats, and 10 firefighters to haul the cow out. The homeowner says he's not sure how the cow got into the pool; that's just the setup for a whole other joke.

It's MOO-NING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
