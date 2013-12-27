© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PHOTO: Saturn's Holiday Closeup

By Mark Memmott
Published December 27, 2013 at 11:35 AM EST
Saturn, looking something like a hand-painted ornament, in a newly released image from NASA.
NASA.gov
Saturn, looking something like a hand-painted ornament, in a newly released image from NASA.

Just before Christmas, NASA released a photo of Saturn that we can't resist posting.

Here's how the space agency describes the image:

"The globe of Saturn, seen here in natural color, is reminiscent of a holiday ornament in this wide-angle view from NASA's Cassini spacecraft. The characteristic hexagonal shape of Saturn's northern jet stream, somewhat yellow here, is visible. At the pole lies a Saturnian version of a high-speed hurricane, eye and all. ...

"This view was acquired at a distance of approximately 611,000 miles (984,000 kilometers) from Saturn."

Rhea, Saturn's second-largest moon, seen in front of Titan.
/ NASA.gov
/
NASA.gov
Rhea, Saturn's second-largest moon, seen in front of Titan.

There's also a pretty impressive image of "Saturn's largest and second largest moons, Titan and Rhea [which] appear to be stacked on top of each other in this true-color scene."

(H/T to University Herald.)

Related posts from the past year or so:

-- LOOK: Cassini's Version Of 'The Pale Blue Dot'

-- Look Up And Smile: NASA's Taking More Photos Of Earth

-- Saturn Shows Off A Massive Spinning Vortex: 'The Rose'

-- Infrared Views Of Two Of Saturn's Moons Reveal 'Pac-Man' Features

-- On Saturn, Cassini Observes Huge Storm, Causing Incredible Temperature Spike

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott
With new leaders shaping policies in Michigan and Washington, WKAR remains committed to providing trusted coverage of the changes that impact you. Your support keeps this vital news freely accessible to our community. Donate today to power the reliable journalism you value.
DONATE