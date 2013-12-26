Illinois Man Tries To Profit Off Fake 'Star Trek' Device

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Star Trek fans are passionate, but usually above the law. Trekkies go to conventions dressed like Spock or Captain Kirk. But Howard Leventhal tried to cash in on his fantasy life. The Illinois man solicited $25 million from investors for a fictitious device. Named after Dr. McCoy in the sci-fi series, it supposedly delivered medical data like the Star Trek's tricorder. Prosecutors said Leventhal's actions were valid only in another dimension. He pleaded guilty to fraud.

