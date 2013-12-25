U.S. Embassy In Kabul Hit By Indirect Fire

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, was hit by indirect rocket fire Wednesday morning, officials say. NPR's Sean Carberry reports for our Newscast unit that no one was injured.

"They hit in an open area; they didn't strike any of the embassy buildings. There was no damage to embassy facilities, and there were no causalities," he said.

Embassy officials say they are investigating. Taliban insurgents claimed they fired rockets at the embassy, but they often make claims that turn out to be exaggerated or untrue.

At least six people were killed in attacks elsewhere in Afghanistan on Wednesday, The Associated Press reports. An Afghan official told the news agency a bomb on a bicycle was detonated in front of a restaurant in Logar province. Two of those killed were police officers and four were civilians, AP reports.

