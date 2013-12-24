Top Stories: Spacewalk Resumes; Fears Grow In South Sudan
One early Tuesday headline and two from Monday evening:
-- WATCH LIVE: Space Station Spacewalk
-- Alan Turing, Who Cracked Nazi Code, Gets Posthumous Pardon
-- 150 Marines To Be Sent For Possible Mission In South Sudan
Other stories making headlines:
-- "South Sudan sees 'mass ethnic killings.' " (BBC News)
-- "Edward Snowden, after months of NSA revelations, says his mission's accomplished." (The Washington Post)
-- "Target: Justice Dept. investigates its data breach." (The Associated Press)
-- "Judge won't stop the weddings." In Utah, "most counties hand out marriage licenses to same-sex couples." (The Salt Lake Tribune)
-- Execution of North Korean leader's uncle "tied to clash over businesses." (The New York Times)
