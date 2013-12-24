© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: Spacewalk Resumes; Fears Grow In South Sudan

By Mark Memmott
Published December 24, 2013 at 6:52 AM EST

Good morning.

One early Tuesday headline and two from Monday evening:

-- WATCH LIVE: Space Station Spacewalk

-- Alan Turing, Who Cracked Nazi Code, Gets Posthumous Pardon

-- 150 Marines To Be Sent For Possible Mission In South Sudan

Other stories making headlines:

-- "South Sudan sees 'mass ethnic killings.' " (BBC News)

Related: Power struggle fuels violence in South Sudan (Morning Edition)

-- "Edward Snowden, after months of NSA revelations, says his mission's accomplished." (The Washington Post)

-- "Target: Justice Dept. investigates its data breach." (The Associated Press)

-- "Judge won't stop the weddings." In Utah, "most counties hand out marriage licenses to same-sex couples." (The Salt Lake Tribune)

-- Execution of North Korean leader's uncle "tied to clash over businesses." (The New York Times)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott
With new leaders shaping policies in Michigan and Washington, WKAR remains committed to providing trusted coverage of the changes that impact you. Your support keeps this vital news freely accessible to our community. Donate today to power the reliable journalism you value.
DONATE