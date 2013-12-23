© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Top Stories: Pussy Riot Releases; Deadline Day For Health Care

By Mark Memmott
Published December 23, 2013 at 8:16 AM EST

Good morning.

Our early Monday headlines and a couple from the weekend include:

-- Her Release Is Just A 'PR Stunt,' Pussy Riot Member Says

-- 'I Am A Lover ... Not A Hater,' Says 'Duck Dynasty' Star

-- Book News: 'It's Kind Of A Funny Story' Author Mourned

-- With 51 Touchdowns, Peyton Manning Breaks Season Record

-- Americans Are Safely Airlifted Out Of South Sudan

Other stories making headlines include:

-- "Last-minute scramble on critical Obamacare deadline day." (CBS News)

-- "Fears grow of civil war in South Sudan as rebels seize town." (Reuters)

-- "Winter weather wreaks havoc for the holidays." (CNN)

-- "Apple reaches iPhone deal with China Mobile." (USA Today)

-- "Utah tries again Monday to halt same-sex marriages." (The Salt Lake Tribune)

-- "Rodman leaves North Korea without word if he met leader." (The Associated Press)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices.
