Tech Team Podcast Episode 5: Inequality In The Bay Area

It's time for our biweekly podcast, in which your NPR tech reporting team mashes together the themed reporting we do on a certain subject and produce one delightful, downloadable podcast.

This episode's theme is the changing economy and culture of the San Francisco Bay Area, thanks in large part to the latest tech boom there. We've explored it from several angles — housing, transportation and individual lives, and the stories are aggregated here, if you want to read them.

But to listen to them all together (which we recommend), the SoundCloud file is below.

Take it with you on your road trips during the holiday break and let us know what you think.

Here's the list of music used in this podcast, courtesy of our excellent producer, Cindy Carpien:

"Life in the Arcade" by Henry Jackman (soundtrack for "Wreck-It Ralph")

"Home Computer" by Kraftwerk

"I'll Be There for You" by The Rembrandts

"There's a Silver Moon on the Golden Gate" written by Charles Tobias, Bob Rothberg and Joseph Meyer, performance by Margaret Whiting and Jimmy Wakely (The song was used to commemorate the opening of the Golden Gate Bridge in 1937.)

"Darcy Farrow" by Rob Ickes (Dobro) and Tony Furtado (slide guitar)

"Pocket Calculator" by Kraftwerk

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.