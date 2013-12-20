Cuba Loosens Restrictions On Buying New Cars

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Visitors to Cuba describe a journey back in time. The government of the Castro brothers restrained the auto market, leaving ancient cars on the streets, many made in the U.S. But the market is loosening.

Automotive News reports the state altered regulations, first in 2011, and now a second time, making it simpler for Cubans to buy or sell new cars. Cubans too now have the freedom to ask: What do I have to do to get you in this new car today? It's MORNING EDITION.