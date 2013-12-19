Created by a British-American wordsmith, the very first Word-Cross appeared in the New York World on Dec. 21, 1913. And the crossword puzzle — as we know it — was born.

To observe the centennial anniversary, NPR serves up the original grid of FUN's Word-Cross Puzzle with new, updated clues and words. There are other parallels with that proto puzzle. For instance:

-- The word FUN is a given in both. Across and Down are not noted.

-- The first crossword repeated the word "dove." This offering repeats a word as well.

-- A couple of the clues (and their solutions) in this puzzle were in that very first one; those appear in bold.

-- Some of the words are obscure — because they are a century old and because that first puzzler was from England.

-- Many clues have links, and some tell you more about the first crossword and 1913.

So without further ado ...

100 Years Of Solvitude: A Reported Crossword Puzzle

To quote the original instructions: "Fill in the small squares with words which agree with the following definitions." (A link to this puzzle's solution is below.)

2-3. Peg O' My Heart and You Made Me Love You. Popular in 1913.

4-5. Opening line of Say It Loud: I'm Black and I'm Proud: "Uh, with your _ _."

6-7. What certain letters form.

10-11. What you might find in a car's boot.

14-15. One.

18-19. Reverse.

22-23. Centuries and centuries.

26-27. Teddy Roosevelt battled this disease in 1913.

28-29. "_ _ is an island — John Donne.

30-31. The tool of confident crossworders.

8-9. Baby powder.

12-13. True that.

16-17. A _ With a View by E.M. Forster.

20-21. Star of 1913 silent movie The Battle of Elderbush Gulch.

24-25. Crosswords became one of these in the 1920s.

10-18. 19th letter of Greek alphabet.

6-22. First crossword creator Arthur _.

4-26. What drives some crossworders.

2-11. A vetch.

19-28. Second son of Judah in Bible.

F-7. Wabbit hunter Elmer _.

23-30. Feed the pig.

1-32. Highest forms of humor, to some of us.

33-34. The end of a prayer.

N-8. Brit acronym for: Not in Education, Employment or Training.

24-31. Kukla and Ollie's friend.

3-12. Cole _.

20-29. No pain; no _.

5-27. Where Arthur Wynne died in 1945.

9-25. _ word puzzle.

13-21. The fibre of the gomuti palm and what Homer Simpson might say about this puzzle.

Click here for the solution.

