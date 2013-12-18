© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Santa Gave Your Senator This Year

By Tamara Keith AND Adam Wollner
Published December 18, 2013 at 4:43 PM EST

In a year that featured divisive fights over the budget, health care and presidential nominations, the United States Senate took a break from partisan bickering Tuesday night to get in the Christmas spirit.

A total of 65 senators — 42 Democrats and 23 Republicans — took part in a gift exchange after the day's final votes were tallied. As NPR congressional correspondent Tamara Keith reported Wednesday on Morning Edition, Secret Santa is taking shape as something of a tradition in the upper chamber, as this is the third year in a row the event has taken place.

Here are some of the stocking stuffers that were swapped this year:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tamara Keith AND Adam Wollner
With new leaders shaping policies in Michigan and Washington, WKAR remains committed to providing trusted coverage of the changes that impact you. Your support keeps this vital news freely accessible to our community. Donate today to power the reliable journalism you value.
DONATE