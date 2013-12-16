© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sandwich Monday: The Grinch Sandwich

By Ian Chillag
Published December 16, 2013 at 3:00 PM EST

Right there at the end of "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch," the narrator sings, "you're a three-decker toadstool and sauerkraut sandwich ... with arsenic sauce." So we made one, to celebrate/ruin the holidays.

Three layers of horror
/ NPR
/
NPR
Three layers of horror

Our local Whole Foods was fresh out of arsenic sauce, so we went with the next best thing, Sriracha.

With a potential Sriracha shortage looming, this is like burning $100 bills.
/ NPR
/
NPR
With a potential Sriracha shortage looming, this is like burning $100 bills.

Miles: If this is what the Whos in Whoville forced me to eat, I'd take Christmas away from them, too.

Peter: I feel my heart shrinking two sizes too small.

Mike: The unsettling activity in my stomach is being narrated by Boris Karloff.

Shortly after this bite, Robert paid tribute by turning the exact color of the Grinch.
/ NPR
/
NPR
Shortly after this bite, Robert paid tribute by turning the exact color of the Grinch.

Eva: When I was a kid, I always wanted the made-up toys and foods in Dr. Seuss books. Yet another disappointment of adulthood.

Robert: Not too many people know that Sam I Am finally decided to eat green eggs and ham when he found out this was his other choice.

Ian: The star on my belly marks where it hurts.

Miles: I assume all that hopping on Pop was to resuscitate him after he ate this sandwich.

Peter is feeling pretty Grinchy.
/ NPR
/
NPR
Peter is feeling pretty Grinchy.

Miles: We should've left the arsenic sauce on — at least that way, I wouldn't have to deal with this aftertaste.

Peter: The Grinch — he himself! — admitted his terrible mood came from a poor diet.

Robert: Little-known piece of movie trivia: This was the blue-plate special at the Potterville Diner during the dystopian section of It's a Wonderful Life.

"What's that stench?" said the Grinch. "It's fantastic!"
/ NPR
/
NPR
"What's that stench?" said the Grinch. "It's fantastic!"

Eva: I would never wish this sandwich on anybody, except maybe Jim Carrey from the Grinch remake.

Peter: True: The Grinch song was sung by the great Thurl Ravenscroft, who also voiced Tony The Tiger. I imagine him shouting, "They're ... GRRRRRROSS!"

Ian: I'm starting to think the Grinch is maybe just the Grimace after a couple of decades of bad choices.

[The verdict: just terrible. Made up entirely of ingredients that are wonderful when paired with other things, this is a sandwich that nonetheless has the power to ruin Christmas.]

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ian Chillag
With new leaders shaping policies in Michigan and Washington, WKAR remains committed to providing trusted coverage of the changes that impact you. Your support keeps this vital news freely accessible to our community. Donate today to power the reliable journalism you value.
DONATE