© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What's Your Favorite Holiday Movie?

By David Greene,
Linda Holmes
Published December 16, 2013 at 4:35 AM EST
Hey, 1988's <em>Die Hard, </em>starring Bruce Willis, might not be the most conventional holiday movie, but it's a holiday movie nonetheless.
Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Photofest
Hey, 1988's Die Hard, starring Bruce Willis, might not be the most conventional holiday movie, but it's a holiday movie nonetheless.

[LATE-BREAKING CORRECTION: We misunderstood where the 24 hours of Elf was being planned. We thought it was USA, but it's actually Starz. Sorry, Starz!]

Over the weekend, Tanya Ballard Brown and Jen Chaney laid out the case for and against loving Love Actually (for some reason, this seems to be the year we debate that film in full). I've spoken often in the past about my tremendous love of Die Hard, which some folks deny is a Christmas movie in outright defiance of not only a Christmas tree and a critical quantity of wrapping supplies but — more important — Run-D.M.C.'s "Christmas In Hollis."

Morning Edition also recently asked listeners to weigh in on their favorite holiday movies, and on Monday morning, David Greene and I discussed the results. Are you a Ralphie person? A George Bailey person? Do you embrace what one listener told David is the cavity-forming quality of the aforementioned Love Actually?

The comments are open. You can tell us.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

David Greene
David Greene is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to radio news program in the United States, and also of NPR's popular morning news podcast, Up First.
See stories by David Greene
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
See stories by Linda Holmes
With new leaders shaping policies in Michigan and Washington, WKAR remains committed to providing trusted coverage of the changes that impact you. Your support keeps this vital news freely accessible to our community. Donate today to power the reliable journalism you value.
DONATE