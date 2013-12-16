© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Here Are The Tech Execs Meeting With President Obama Tuesday

By Elise Hu
Published December 16, 2013 at 5:03 PM EST
Marissa Mayer, CEO of Yahoo Inc., is on the RSVP list for a White House meeting on HealthCare.gov tomorrow. She's seen here headed to a previous White House meeting in 2012.

Tech giants aren't on the best terms with the Obama administration lately, with the NSA's surveillance revelations getting more widespread by the day. But a lot of big tech names have agreed to visit the White House for a chat. The White House just announced a who's who of tech leaders are coming to Washington on Tuesday to meet with President Barack Obama and his team about the tech disaster that was HealthCare.gov, how government can better deliver IT and of course, national security.

According to the White House, here are the bigwigs expected to attend:

· Tim Cook, CEO, Apple

· Dick Costolo, CEO, Twitter

· Chad Dickerson, CEO, Etsy

· Reed Hastings, Co-Founder & CEO, Netflix

· Drew Houston, Founder & CEO, Dropbox

· Marissa Mayer, President and CEO, Yahoo!

· Burke Norton, Chief Legal Officer, Salesforce

· Mark Pincus, Founder, Chief Product Officer & Chairman, Zynga

· Shervin Pishevar, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Sherpa Global

· Brian Roberts, Chairman & CEO, Comcast

· Erika Rottenberg, Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, LinkedIn

· Sheryl Sandberg, COO, Facebook

· Eric Schmidt, Executive Chairman, Google

· Brad Smith, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Microsoft

· Randall Stephenson, Chairman & CEO, AT&T

No word on whether these tech leaders will do as cabinet members do for the State of the Union and have one group member stay back in case calamity strikes the room while they're all in it.

