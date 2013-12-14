© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Science Becomes 'Sexy' With Fast Cars And Gangsta Physics

Published December 14, 2013 at 5:13 PM EST

The online magazine Ozy covers people, places and trends on the horizon. Co-founder Carlos Watson joins All Things Considered regularly to tell us about the site's latest discoveries.

This week, Ozy co-founder Carlos Watson tells NPR's Arun Rath about a gangster-turned-astrophysicist and a race car driver working to making science "sexy" again. Plus, a look at the changing landscape of African art — no tribal masks allowed.

1 of 3  — Gangster Scientist
/ Courtesy of Ozy
2 of 3  — J.R. Hildebrand
Todd Rosenberg / Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images
<em>The End of Eating Everything</em>, 2013 by Kenyan-American artist Wangechi Mutu
3 of 3  — The End of Eating Everything, 2013 by Kenyan-American artist Wangechi Mutu
The End of Eating Everything, 2013 by Kenyan-American artist Wangechi Mutu
/ Wangechi Mutu

