Candles, Not Media Cameras, For Newtown On Saturday

At 9:30 Eastern Time this morning, houses of worship across Connecticut will rang their bells 26 times.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELLS RINGING)

SIMON: These are the bells of the Basilica of Saint John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Stamford. Churches, mosques and synagogues in Newtown are holding events today to mark the anniversary of the shooting. Not only prayer services, also some arts and crafts activities for children, even comfort dogs.

The Reverend Matt Crebbin, senior minister of Newtown Congregational Church told the Newtown Bee: We don't want our people to feel and become isolated. Newtown residents have asked news organizations to respect our need to be alone, as Newtown first selectman, Patricia Llodra put it. So instead of cameras, there are candles lit in memory of loved ones. And instead of cameras and microphones, there are bells.

