For Friday The 13th, Say It With Us: Paraskevidekatriaphobia

By Mark Memmott
Published December 13, 2013 at 7:17 AM EST
iStockphoto.com
Korva teaches us how to say paraskevidekatriaphobia

Because we want everyone to feel safe, once again we offer this advice for how to get through another Friday the 13th:

Learn how to pronounce paraskevidekatriaphobia.

Successfully saying that super long word supposedly cures one of any Friday the 13th-related fears.

Thanks to our friend, newscaster and Two-Way contributor Korva Coleman, we've got a helpful audio pronouncer. Follow her tips and it's said you'll be OK.

We've had two Friday the 13ths this year. (The other was in September.) Next year, there's just one — in June.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
