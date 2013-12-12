© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
French Cafe Charges Rude Customers More

Published December 12, 2013 at 7:35 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Waiters in France can be rude - we all know that. But the manager of Le Petit Syrah Cafe in Nice says customers can be too. So he imposed a cost on rudeness. Demand a coffee, and it's 9.50 in dollars. Say please, the price drops to 6. And if you greet the waiter with a friendly bonjour, the bill comes to $2.

The cafe's managers says some of his regulars have taken to calling him Your Greatness. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
